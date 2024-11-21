Earnings Breakdown: UGI Q4

UGI UGI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UGI beat estimated earnings by 45.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was down $162.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.12 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at UGI's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 1.64 1.05 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.06 1.97 1.20 0.03 Revenue Estimate 1.73B 3.07B 2.67B 1.92B Revenue Actual 1.38B 2.47B 2.12B 1.40B

To track all earnings releases for UGI visit their earnings calendar here.

