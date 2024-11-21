Earnings Breakdown: UGI Q4

UGI UGI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UGI beat estimated earnings by 45.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was down $162.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.12 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at UGI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|1.64
|1.05
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|1.97
|1.20
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|3.07B
|2.67B
|1.92B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|2.47B
|2.12B
|1.40B
