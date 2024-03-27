Recap: inTest Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

inTest INTT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 05:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

inTest beat estimated earnings by 23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was down $4.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at inTest's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.27 0.26 0.32 EPS Actual 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.34 Revenue Estimate 32.65M 32.10M 31.06M 31.45M Revenue Actual 32.66M 32.56M 31.92M 32.41M

