Recap: PLBY Group Q4 Earnings

PLBY Group PLBY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PLBY Group beat estimated earnings by 64.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $29.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 25.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PLBY Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.11 -0.17 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.05 -0.58 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 32.48M 48.84M 56.48M 75.56M Revenue Actual 33.28M 35.10M 51.44M 68.52M

