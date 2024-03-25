Heliogen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Heliogen HLGN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heliogen missed estimated earnings by -16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-4.32 versus an estimate of $-3.72.

Revenue was down $5.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 21.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heliogen's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -3.62 -3.15 -5.25 -5.25 EPS Actual -3.13 -3.85 -1.75 -4.90 Revenue Estimate 2.97M 4.45M 5.64M 3.98M Revenue Actual 2.27M 1.39M 1.94M 4.72M

