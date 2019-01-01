Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$3.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.5M
Earnings History
Heliogen Questions & Answers
When is Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) reporting earnings?
Heliogen (HLGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $-0.08.
What were Heliogen’s (NYSE:HLGN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which missed the estimate of $5.3M.
