Recap: XOMA Q4 Earnings

XOMA XOMA reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
XOMA missed estimated earnings by -419.00000000000006%, reporting an EPS of $-1.87 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $314 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at XOMA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|-0.52
|-0.50
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|-0.60
|-0.59
|-0.98
|-0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40M
|800K
|760K
|1.06M
|Revenue Actual
|830K
|1.66M
|437K
|1.49M
To track all earnings releases for XOMA visit their earnings calendar here.
