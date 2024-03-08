Recap: XOMA Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

XOMA XOMA reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

XOMA missed estimated earnings by -419.00000000000006%, reporting an EPS of $-1.87 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $314 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at XOMA's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.52 -0.50 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.60 -0.59 -0.98 -0.64 Revenue Estimate 1.40M 800K 760K 1.06M Revenue Actual 830K 1.66M 437K 1.49M

