Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings

Evolus EOLS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Evolus missed estimated earnings by -200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $17.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.22 -0.15 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.32 -0.26 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 45.02M 64.12M 40.69M 43.79M Revenue Actual 50.02M 49.35M 41.72M 43.65M

