Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings

Evolus EOLS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evolus missed estimated earnings by -200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $17.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.22
|-0.15
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.32
|-0.26
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|45.02M
|64.12M
|40.69M
|43.79M
|Revenue Actual
|50.02M
|49.35M
|41.72M
|43.65M
To track all earnings releases for Evolus visit their earnings calendar here.
