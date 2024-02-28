Preview: Lion Electric's Earnings

Lion Electric LEV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-02-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Lion Electric will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.
Lion Electric bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 7.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lion Electric's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.02
|Price Change %
|-8.0%
|-3.0%
|2.0%
|-3.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Lion Electric were trading at $1.75 as of February 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
