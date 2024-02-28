Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by -8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-5.68 versus an estimate of $-5.28.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.