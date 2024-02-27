Recap: Zai Lab Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Zai Lab ZLAB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zai Lab missed estimated earnings by -14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-0.86.

Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.95 -0.74 -0.95 -1.11 EPS Actual -0.71 -1.25 -0.51 -0.65 Revenue Estimate 74.85M 71.40M 64.97M 62.25M Revenue Actual 69.23M 68.86M 62.80M 62.60M

To track all earnings releases for Zai Lab visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.