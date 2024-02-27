Recap: Zai Lab Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Zai Lab ZLAB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zai Lab missed estimated earnings by -14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-0.86.
Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.95
|-0.74
|-0.95
|-1.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.71
|-1.25
|-0.51
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|74.85M
|71.40M
|64.97M
|62.25M
|Revenue Actual
|69.23M
|68.86M
|62.80M
|62.60M
