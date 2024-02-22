Earnings Outlook For Global Blue Gr Holding

Loading... Loading...

Global Blue Gr Holding GB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Global Blue Gr Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Global Blue Gr Holding bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Global Blue Gr Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0 0.04 0 0 Price Change % 14.36% -0.7% 2.8% 0.14%

Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blue Gr Holding were trading at $4.71 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

