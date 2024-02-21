StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
StealthGas GASS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 09:10 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
StealthGas missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was down $8.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.19
|0.17
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.28
|0.45
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|27.50M
|35.00M
|36.70M
|37.00M
|Revenue Actual
|34.65M
|36.67M
|38.06M
|42.73M
To track all earnings releases for StealthGas visit their earnings calendar here.
