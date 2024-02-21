StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

StealthGas GASS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 09:10 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StealthGas missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was down $8.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.19 0.17 0.11 EPS Actual 0.16 0.28 0.45 0.28 Revenue Estimate 27.50M 35.00M 36.70M 37.00M Revenue Actual 34.65M 36.67M 38.06M 42.73M

To track all earnings releases for StealthGas visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.