Franklin BSP Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franklin BSP Realty Trust missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $1.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franklin BSP Realty Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.50 0.37 0.36 EPS Actual 0.43 0.66 0.44 0.37 Revenue Estimate 59.75M 67.19M 55.07M 53.43M Revenue Actual 62.39M 84.03M 62.77M 56.56M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.