Franklin BSP Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Franklin BSP Realty Trust missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $1.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franklin BSP Realty Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.50
|0.37
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.66
|0.44
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|59.75M
|67.19M
|55.07M
|53.43M
|Revenue Actual
|62.39M
|84.03M
|62.77M
|56.56M
To track all earnings releases for Franklin BSP Realty Trust visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.