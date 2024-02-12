Watts Water Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Watts Water Technologies WTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 04:35 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Watts Water Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.78.
Revenue was up $45.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Watts Water Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.83
|2.05
|1.64
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|2.04
|2.34
|1.92
|1.60
|Revenue Estimate
|497.39M
|529.93M
|473.30M
|486.46M
|Revenue Actual
|504.30M
|532.80M
|471.70M
|501.90M
