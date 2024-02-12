Watts Water Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Watts Water Technologies WTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 04:35 PM.



Earnings

Watts Water Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.78.

Revenue was up $45.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Watts Water Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.83 2.05 1.64 1.53 EPS Actual 2.04 2.34 1.92 1.60 Revenue Estimate 497.39M 529.93M 473.30M 486.46M Revenue Actual 504.30M 532.80M 471.70M 501.90M

