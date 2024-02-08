Replimune Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Replimune Group REPL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Replimune Group beat estimated earnings by 17.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.93.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.56% increase in the share price the next day.
