DHI Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

DHI Group DHX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DHI Group reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was down $2.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DHI Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.02
|0
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|38.52M
|38.69M
|37.47M
|39.02M
|Revenue Actual
|37.43M
|38.54M
|38.62M
|39.76M
