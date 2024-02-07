DHI Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

DHI Group DHX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DHI Group reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $2.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DHI Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.02 -0.02 0 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0 0.01 Revenue Estimate 38.52M 38.69M 37.47M 39.02M Revenue Actual 37.43M 38.54M 38.62M 39.76M

To track all earnings releases for DHI Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.