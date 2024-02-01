Preview: Virtus Inv's Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Virtus Inv VRTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-02-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Virtus Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.96.

Virtus Inv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

