Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hawaiian Holdings HA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hawaiian Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1.28%, reporting an EPS of $-2.37 versus an estimate of $-2.34.
Revenue was down $61.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.94
|-0.61
|-2.36
|-0.70
|EPS Actual
|-1.06
|-0.47
|-2.17
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|735.66M
|698.81M
|605.90M
|733.15M
|Revenue Actual
|727.68M
|706.93M
|612.60M
|731.03M
To track all earnings releases for Hawaiian Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.