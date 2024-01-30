Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Hawaiian Holdings HA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hawaiian Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1.28%, reporting an EPS of $-2.37 versus an estimate of $-2.34.

Revenue was down $61.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.94 -0.61 -2.36 -0.70 EPS Actual -1.06 -0.47 -2.17 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 735.66M 698.81M 605.90M 733.15M Revenue Actual 727.68M 706.93M 612.60M 731.03M

