Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Insights

Dr Reddy's Laboratories RDY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 01:30 PM.
Earnings
Dr Reddy's Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 25.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $42.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dr Reddy's Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.70
|0.64
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.03
|0.70
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|819.33M
|783.68M
|742.18M
|699.00M
|Revenue Actual
|828.00M
|821.00M
|766.00M
|824.61M
