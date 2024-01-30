Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Dr Reddy's Laboratories RDY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 01:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dr Reddy's Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 25.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $42.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dr Reddy's Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.70 0.64 0.58 EPS Actual 1.07 1.03 0.70 0.91 Revenue Estimate 819.33M 783.68M 742.18M 699.00M Revenue Actual 828.00M 821.00M 766.00M 824.61M

To track all earnings releases for Dr Reddy's Laboratories visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.