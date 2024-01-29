Recap: Banco De Chile Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Banco De Chile BCH reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banco De Chile beat estimated earnings by 22.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $40.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banco De Chile's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.63 0.65 0.47 EPS Actual 0.58 0.82 0.66 0.81 Revenue Estimate 806.76M 860.51M 837.79M 819.97M Revenue Actual 766.30M 934.10M 885.10M 947.60M

To track all earnings releases for Banco De Chile visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.