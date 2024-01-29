Recap: Banco De Chile Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
Banco De Chile BCH reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banco De Chile beat estimated earnings by 22.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $40.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banco De Chile's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.63
|0.65
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.82
|0.66
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|806.76M
|860.51M
|837.79M
|819.97M
|Revenue Actual
|766.30M
|934.10M
|885.10M
|947.60M
To track all earnings releases for Banco De Chile visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps