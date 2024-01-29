Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Servisfirst Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was down $20.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|0.89
|1.05
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|0.98
|1.06
|1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|109.98M
|105.94M
|120.15M
|137.08M
|Revenue Actual
|107.83M
|109.83M
|114.62M
|129.35M
To track all earnings releases for Servisfirst Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
