Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was down $20.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.89 1.05 1.24 EPS Actual 0.98 0.98 1.06 1.24 Revenue Estimate 109.98M 105.94M 120.15M 137.08M Revenue Actual 107.83M 109.83M 114.62M 129.35M

To track all earnings releases for Servisfirst Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

