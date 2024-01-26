Middlefield Banc: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Middlefield Banc MBCN reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Middlefield Banc missed estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $482 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.59 0.6 0.77 EPS Actual 0.47 0.63 0.6 0.79 Revenue Estimate 18.30M 18.10M 18.30M 16.70M Revenue Actual 17.78M 18.95M 18.18M 16.50M

