Middlefield Banc: Q4 Earnings Insights

Middlefield Banc MBCN reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Middlefield Banc missed estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $482 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.59
|0.6
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.63
|0.6
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|18.30M
|18.10M
|18.30M
|16.70M
|Revenue Actual
|17.78M
|18.95M
|18.18M
|16.50M
