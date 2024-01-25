Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Weyerhaeuser WY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 04:33 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Weyerhaeuser missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was down $49.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weyerhaeuser's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.21
|0.11
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.32
|0.21
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|2.07B
|2.00B
|1.85B
|1.93B
|Revenue Actual
|2.02B
|2.00B
|1.88B
|1.82B
