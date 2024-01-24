Recap: First Bank Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

First Bank FRBA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Bank beat estimated earnings by 25.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.25 0.44 0.54 EPS Actual 0.42 0.36 0.38 0.48 Revenue Estimate 28.07M 24.27M 23.01M 25.67M Revenue Actual 28.79M 23.26M 23.76M 25.20M

