Recap: First Bank Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
First Bank FRBA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Bank beat estimated earnings by 25.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.25
|0.44
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.36
|0.38
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|28.07M
|24.27M
|23.01M
|25.67M
|Revenue Actual
|28.79M
|23.26M
|23.76M
|25.20M
To track all earnings releases for First Bank visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps