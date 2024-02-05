Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy First Commonwealth Before The Dividend Payout

Loading... Loading...

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Commonwealth FCF.

What's Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share. On Thursday, First Commonwealth will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own FCF as of the end of Wednesday's session are eligible to receive the 12.5 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 23, 2024. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

