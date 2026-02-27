5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Marking an increase of 27.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $17.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of TeraWulf's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of TeraWulf's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TeraWulf analyst ratings.

Discovering TeraWulf: A Closer Look

TeraWulf's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TeraWulf's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 86.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -899.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -225.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -27.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, TeraWulf faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.