Where Maplebear Stands With Analysts

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.79, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 13.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Maplebear among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $66.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $49.00 $56.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Hold $43.00 $55.00 Taylor Manley Guggenheim Announces Neutral $40.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $57.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $45.00 - Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $56.00 $64.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Lowers Buy $55.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $60.00 $65.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Underperform $42.00 $55.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Maplebear. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maplebear's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Maplebear's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) is a grocery-focused delivery marketplace that connects national and regional grocers with consumers and couriers, and consumers with their favorite stores. Its app provides on-demand convenience for consumers, allows couriers to earn income, and helps grocers to scale their business through digital channels. The marketplace gathers valuable consumer behavior data, attracting consumer-packaged-goods advertisers that seek to reach consumers at the point of purchase. With approximately 600,000 shoppers and 1,800 retail partners, Instacart delivers to about 98% of households in the United States and Canada.

Maplebear's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Maplebear's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.06% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Maplebear's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

