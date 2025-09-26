Where Pure Storage Stands With Analysts

21 analysts have shared their evaluations of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 5 0 1 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 6 4 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pure Storage, presenting an average target of $81.1, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.34% from the previous average price target of $72.19.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pure Storage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $105.00 $93.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $57.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $81.00 $70.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $71.00 $63.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $60.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $80.00 $76.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $88.00 $76.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $55.00 $50.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $93.00 $93.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $62.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pure Storage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pure Storage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pure Storage's Background

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Pure Storage: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pure Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.73% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

