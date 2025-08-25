Demystifying Apple: Insights From 27 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Apple AAPL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 27 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 14 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $239.97, with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average has increased by 1.57% from the previous average price target of $236.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apple by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $226.00 $230.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $250.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $245.00 $245.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $173.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $223.00 $217.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $240.00 $235.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $217.00 $217.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $188.32 $170.62 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Hold $225.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Apple's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

Get to Know Apple Better

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Apple: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Apple showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.63% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 35.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings.

