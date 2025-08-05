Forecasting The Future: 49 Analyst Projections For Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms META underwent analysis by 49 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 22 24 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 17 17 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $826.49, a high estimate of $1086.00, and a low estimate of $664.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.45% from the previous average price target of $722.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Meta Platforms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $980.00 $888.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $810.00 $640.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $915.00 $803.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $875.00 $795.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $920.00 $750.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $825.00 $650.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $685.00 $675.00 Nicolas Cote-Colisson HSBC Raises Buy $900.00 $610.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $840.00 $740.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $811.00 $783.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $900.00 $845.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $900.00 $750.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $900.00 $750.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $890.00 $800.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $875.00 $800.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $905.00 $800.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $880.00 $808.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $897.00 $812.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $870.00 $775.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $920.00 $828.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $710.00 $610.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $850.00 $750.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $775.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $1086.00 $918.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $800.00 $640.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $675.00 $525.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $775.00 $700.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $845.00 $655.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $750.00 $650.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $800.00 $655.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $828.00 $807.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $850.00 $825.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $775.00 $765.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $795.00 $735.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $800.00 $700.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $740.00 $620.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $783.00 $664.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $740.00 $635.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $808.00 $650.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $812.00 $683.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $803.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $807.00 $676.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $664.00 $664.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $775.00 $665.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $676.00 $676.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $735.00 $675.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $888.00 $695.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Meta Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Meta Platforms: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

