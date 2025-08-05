Forecasting The Future: 49 Analyst Projections For Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms META underwent analysis by 49 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|22
|24
|3
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|17
|17
|3
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $826.49, a high estimate of $1086.00, and a low estimate of $664.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.45% from the previous average price target of $722.14.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The perception of Meta Platforms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$980.00
|$888.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$810.00
|$640.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$915.00
|$803.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$875.00
|$795.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$920.00
|$750.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$825.00
|$650.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$685.00
|$675.00
|Nicolas Cote-Colisson
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$900.00
|$610.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$840.00
|$740.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$811.00
|$783.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$900.00
|$845.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$900.00
|$750.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$900.00
|$750.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$890.00
|$800.00
|Michael Morris
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$875.00
|$800.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$905.00
|$800.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$880.00
|$808.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$897.00
|$812.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$870.00
|$775.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$920.00
|$828.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$710.00
|$610.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$850.00
|$750.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$900.00
|$775.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$1086.00
|$918.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$800.00
|$640.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$675.00
|$525.00
|Mark Shmulik
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$775.00
|$700.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$845.00
|$655.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$750.00
|$650.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$800.00
|$655.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$828.00
|$807.00
|Maria Ripps
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$850.00
|$825.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$775.00
|$765.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$795.00
|$735.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$765.00
|$690.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$800.00
|$700.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$740.00
|$620.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$783.00
|$664.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$740.00
|$635.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$808.00
|$650.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$812.00
|$683.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$803.00
|$690.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$807.00
|$676.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$664.00
|$664.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$775.00
|$665.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$765.00
|$690.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$676.00
|$676.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$735.00
|$675.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$888.00
|$695.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Meta Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Meta Platforms
Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.
Meta Platforms: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
