Analyst Expectations For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Future

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.89, with a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.21% increase from the previous average price target of $68.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $64.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $72.00 $72.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Announces Buy $78.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $69.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $81.00 $80.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company is focused on its melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonists, including its lead asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), as a precision medicine designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United States and internationally with the majority being generated from the United States.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 72.61% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -112.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -286.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

