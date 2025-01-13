The Analyst Verdict: CubeSmart In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

CubeSmart CUBE has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $50.67, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.56%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of CubeSmart by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $54.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $45.00 $46.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $52.00 $53.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $56.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $55.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CubeSmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CubeSmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CubeSmart analyst ratings.

Delving into CubeSmart's Background

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Most of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Financial Milestones: CubeSmart's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CubeSmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.13% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 37.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CubeSmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.