Deep Dive Into First Hawaiian Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of First Hawaiian FHB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 5 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 2 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.2, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.44, the current average has increased by 7.51%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of First Hawaiian among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $27.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $27.00 $25.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $25.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $28.00 $25.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $22.00 $21.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $30.00 - Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $26.00 $22.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $24.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Hawaiian. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Hawaiian. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Hawaiian compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Hawaiian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Hawaiian's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of First Hawaiian's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Hawaiian analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate, and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans. Its segments are Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, and others of which key revenue is derived from Retail Banking.

Financial Milestones: First Hawaiian's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: First Hawaiian's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Hawaiian's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: First Hawaiian's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.