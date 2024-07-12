Breaking Down Boston Beer Co: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Boston Beer Co SAM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boston Beer Co, revealing an average target of $317.83, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $273.00. This current average has decreased by 2.8% from the previous average price target of $327.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Boston Beer Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $344.00 $350.00 Eric Sheridan Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $290.00 $290.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Raises Buy $360.00 $335.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $273.00 - Eric Serotta Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $325.00 $310.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $315.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Beer Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boston Beer Co's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Beer Co Better

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the us, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates over 95% of sales in the us.

Boston Beer Co's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Beer Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.92% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Beer Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Beer Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Boston Beer Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

