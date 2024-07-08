The Latest Analyst Ratings For Avery Dennison

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Avery Dennison AVY, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Avery Dennison, presenting an average target of $239.86, a high estimate of $253.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.55% from the previous average price target of $229.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Avery Dennison. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $241.00 $230.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $253.00 $248.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $220.00 $218.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $225.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $230.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Avery Dennison's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Avery Dennison's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification, or RFID, inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Financial Milestones: Avery Dennison's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Avery Dennison's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.18% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Avery Dennison's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

