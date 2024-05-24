Assessing S&P Global: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on S&P Global SPGI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $479.0, a high estimate of $520.00, and a low estimate of $442.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.4% from the previous average price target of $472.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of S&P Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $500.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $482.00 $480.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $446.00 $442.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $442.00 $460.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $520.00 $500.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $480.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $483.00 $480.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to S&P Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to S&P Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for S&P Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of S&P Global's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on S&P Global analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

Financial Milestones: S&P Global's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, S&P Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.47% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: S&P Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): S&P Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: S&P Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.