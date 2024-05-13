The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Lifetime Brands

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Lifetime Brands LCUT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $13.50, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has increased by 20.0% from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Lifetime Brands's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $13.50 $11.50 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $11.50 $9.50 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $11.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lifetime Brands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lifetime Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lifetime Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Lifetime Brands's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Inc is a U.S. based company that designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products used in the home and markets its products under brands such as Farberware, KitchenAid, Mikasa, and others. The company markets and sells its products principally on a wholesale basis to retailers. It also markets and sells a limited selection of its products directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred, and Friends, Built NY, and others. Its products include kitchen tools, gadgets, cutlery, dinnerware, and glassware. The segments of the company are the U.S. and International. It derives a majority of its revenue from the U.S. segment. The company derives maximum revenue from Kitchenware products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lifetime Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lifetime Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lifetime Brands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lifetime Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lifetime Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

