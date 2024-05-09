Deep Dive Into Veeco Instruments Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Veeco Instruments VECO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $39.67, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.28% from the previous average price target of $35.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Veeco Instruments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $46.00 $43.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $43.00 $36.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $40.00 $34.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Veeco Instruments's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film process equipment, which is mainly used to produce electronic devices. The company's product categories by market consist of lighting, display, and power electronics; advanced packaging; MEMS and RF; scientific and industrial; and data storage. The lighting, display, and power electronics market accounts for over half of the total revenue. The company offers products and services in the United States; China; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and the rest of the world, with overseas markets contributing the majority of total revenue.

Breaking Down Veeco Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Veeco Instruments's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.09% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Veeco Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeco Instruments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeco Instruments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Veeco Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

