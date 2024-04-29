The Analyst Landscape: 27 Takes On Biogen

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 27 analysts have released ratings for Biogen BIIB, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 7 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $280.81, a high estimate of $364.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Experiencing a 3.19% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $290.05.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Biogen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $215.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $215.00 $213.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $300.00 $325.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 - Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $270.00 $290.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $214.00 $250.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $213.00 $245.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $260.00 $280.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $240.00 $270.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $230.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $340.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $364.00 - Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Buy $277.00 $355.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $311.00 - Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $305.00 $310.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $250.00 $276.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $316.00 $333.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $325.00 $350.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $285.00 $295.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $290.00 $295.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $364.00 $379.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $315.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $325.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $300.00 $305.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $305.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Biogen's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Biogen's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Biogen's Background

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel multiple sclerosis drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is copromoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with Sobi) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (post-partum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology-related fields.

Financial Milestones: Biogen's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Biogen's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.18%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

