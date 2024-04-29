The Analyst Landscape: 25 Takes On Lululemon Athletica

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 25 analysts have shared their insights on Lululemon Athletica LULU, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 13 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 1 0 2M Ago 5 10 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lululemon Athletica, revealing an average target of $477.8, a high estimate of $561.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Highlighting a 9.79% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $529.67.

The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $395.00 $546.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $505.00 $555.00 Abbie Zvejnieks Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $470.00 $525.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $445.00 $540.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Underperform $240.00 $300.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $546.00 $610.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $509.00 $531.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $515.00 $570.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Maintains Underperform $300.00 - Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $490.00 $539.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $515.00 $575.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $425.00 $450.00 Abbie Zvejnieks Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $525.00 $560.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $539.00 $596.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $498.00 $561.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $420.00 $408.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $492.00 $548.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $500.00 $520.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Lowers Buy $500.00 $525.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $515.00 $553.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Buy $561.00 $561.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $550.00 - Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $525.00 - Laurent Vasilescu Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $415.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lululemon Athletica's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lululemon Athletica Better

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Financial Insights: Lululemon Athletica

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lululemon Athletica's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.63% as of 31 January, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

