Expert Ratings For Rithm Capital

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Rithm Capital RITM in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.14, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.68% increase from the previous average price target of $11.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rithm Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $11.00 - Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $12.00 $11.50 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $12.00 - Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $13.00 - Matthew Erdner JonesTrading Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rithm Capital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Rithm Capital's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rithm Capital analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Rithm Capital's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans.

Breaking Down Rithm Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rithm Capital's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Rithm Capital's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rithm Capital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rithm Capital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rithm Capital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.