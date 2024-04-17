What Analysts Are Saying About PNC Finl Servs Gr Stock

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on PNC Finl Servs Gr PNC in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $167.67, along with a high estimate of $194.00 and a low estimate of $152.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $160.44, the current average has increased by 4.51%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of PNC Finl Servs Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Underperform $152.00 $152.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $175.00 $184.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $171.00 $164.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $152.00 $145.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $151.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $194.00 $185.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $184.00 $180.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Hold $155.00 $141.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $158.00 $142.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Finl Servs Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PNC Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PNC Finl Servs Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

Breaking Down PNC Finl Servs Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PNC Finl Servs Gr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.51% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PNC Finl Servs Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PNC Finl Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.42.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

