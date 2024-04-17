Analyst Ratings For Legend Biotech

Loading... Loading...

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Legend Biotech LEGN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Legend Biotech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $84.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $94.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 8.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $78.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Legend Biotech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Farmer Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 - Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $82.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 - Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $76.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 - Sean McCutcheon Raymond James Announces Outperform $86.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $94.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Legend Biotech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Legend Biotech's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Legend Biotech analyst ratings.

Discovering Legend Biotech: A Closer Look

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Legend Biotech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Legend Biotech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 187.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -182.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.