Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For Northern Oil & Gas

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Northern Oil & Gas NOG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Northern Oil & Gas, revealing an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has decreased by 2.95% from the previous average price target of $47.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $56.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $39.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $51.00 $45.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $46.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $46.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $45.00 $51.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $39.00 $44.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Northern Oil & Gas's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Northern Oil & Gas's Background

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. Company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

A Deep Dive into Northern Oil & Gas's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Northern Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.55% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 71.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.51%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

