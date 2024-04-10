Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Ameren

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ameren AEE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $73.75, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a 1.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $72.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ameren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $73.00 - Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $72.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $75.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves more than 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Ameren's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ameren faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.92% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Ameren adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

