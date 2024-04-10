Breaking Down Hims & Hers Health: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Hims & Hers Health HIMS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 26.09% from the previous average price target of $11.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $20.00 - Jack Wallace Guggenheim Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hims & Hers Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Hims & Hers Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hims & Hers Health analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Financial Insights: Hims & Hers Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Hims & Hers Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

