4 Analysts Have This To Say About Moelis

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Moelis MC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.0, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 11.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $48.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Moelis among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Sell $45.00 $46.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $58.00 $53.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Market Perform $56.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moelis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Moelis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Moelis's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Moelis Better

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Moelis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Moelis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.71% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moelis's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Moelis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

