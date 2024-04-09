Popular Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Popular BPOP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $99.17, along with a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $91.60, the current average has increased by 8.26%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Popular among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Twerdahl Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $96.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $107.00 $103.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Overweight $99.00 - Brock Vandervliet UBS Raises Neutral $91.00 $84.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $103.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Popular. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Popular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Popular's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Popular's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Popular

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, a bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. The Corporation's reportable segments consist of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S.

Popular's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Popular's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Popular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Popular's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.