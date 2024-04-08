Analyst Ratings For Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.1, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.44% from the previous average price target of $18.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $17.50 $17.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $24.00 $22.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelis Insurance Hldgs analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's Background

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a global (re)insurance company. It classify the business into three underwriting segments, namely Bespoke, Specialty and Reinsurance. Specialty primarily comprises property D&F, energy, marine and aviation lines. Bespoke primarily comprises credit and political risk and other tailored solutions for clients including transactional liabilities and credit insurance. Reinsurance primarily comprises property reinsurance.

Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.15% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 41.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.