In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For HF Sinclair

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for HF Sinclair DINO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $68.71, with a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 4.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of HF Sinclair by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $66.00 $63.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $62.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $67.00 $76.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $60.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $73.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for HF Sinclair's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

HF Sinclair: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: HF Sinclair's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

